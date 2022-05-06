Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota to host 2026 Special Olympics

Special Olympics
Special Olympics(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota will host the Special Olympics in 2026.

A news conference was held Friday morning at the University of Minnesota where Gov. Walz made the announcement.

“The games being in Minnesota will give us an opportunity to showcase that this is state where every single person can thrive at what they do,” Gov. Walz said. “The ability and the opportunity to see these incredible athletes lifts our sprits, shows the best we can be and host the entire country here.”

The Special Olympics will happen June 2026 in the Twin Cities at the University of Minnesota and additional venues throughout the metro area.

The Special Olympics is held every four years in the United States.

This year’s Special Olympics Games will be held in early June in Orlando, Florida. The games will bring in 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean. 125,000 spectators are also expected.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

FILE - A court hearing is underway today in southeast Iowa for one of the two teenagers accused...
Hearing underway for Iowa teen accused of killing high school Spanish teacher
A court hearing is underway today in southeast Iowa for one of the two teenagers accused of...
Hearing underway for Iowa teen accused of killing high school Spanish teacher
Mankato Dept. of Public Safety says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, used a Rideshare app and stopped...
Search continues for missing Mankato woman as new information released
James Blue was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a high-speed, drunken-driving...
Man sentenced to prison in high-speed crash that killed 2