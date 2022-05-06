Your Photos
Minnesota State downs Upper Iowa in NSIC Postseason Tournament

By Rob Clark
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State softball team took the field Thursday for the NSIC Postseason Tournament in Rochester.

The Mavericks took on Upper Iowa in their first matchup of the tourney.

Senior Mackenzie Ward (28-3) tossed a no-hitter in five innings with nine strikeouts to help the Mavericks get the 8-0 victory.

Minnesota State will play Winona State on Friday. The first pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.

