Minnesota State downs Upper Iowa in NSIC Postseason Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State softball team took the field Thursday for the NSIC Postseason Tournament in Rochester.

The Mavericks took on Upper Iowa in their first matchup of the tourney.

Senior Mackenzie Ward (28-3) tossed a no-hitter in five innings with nine strikeouts to help the Mavericks get the 8-0 victory.

Final Score in five innings | Minnesota State 8, Upper Iowa 0 pic.twitter.com/zOfMny4dcX — MSU Softball (@MinnStSoftball) May 5, 2022

Minnesota State will play Winona State on Friday. The first pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.

