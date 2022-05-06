Your Photos
Mountcastle, Hays lift Orioles to 5-3 win over Twins

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle homered twice, and Austin Hays hit a home run with his bat and saved a run with his arm as the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the Minnesota Twins 5-3.

Hays hit a tiebreaking homer with one out in the eighth, and Mountcastle followed with a solo shot of his own. Mountcastle also homered in the second, and Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo went deep as well for Baltimore.

Hays threw Max Kepler out at the plate in the fourth.

Byron Buxton homered for Minnesota.

