Naomi Judd’s death raises mental health awareness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the country music world remembers Naomi Judd, more attention is being brought to mental illness.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and experts say it’s more important now than ever to bring attention to the issue.

“The emotional wellbeing of our communities is at an all-time low,” said Thad Shunkwiler, a professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Health Science and director of the Center for Rural Behavioral Health. “By every statistical measure, mental health struggles are impacting more people than they ever have before.”

Therapists say emotional distress commonly stems from feelings of discontentment.

“There’s a chronic sense of lack, of not being good enough, rich enough, not enough fame, etc,” listed Andrew Archer, founder and therapist at Minnesota Mental Health Services.

Though many share the same struggles, sufferers often feel isolated.

“What’s happening culturally is that we’re reducing ourselves to mental processes, our internal states,” Archer stated.

But it’s important to have someone to lean on.

“The best protective factor for emotional wellbeing is connection and connection to one another, and that’s what’s made these last two years so difficult is that we haven’t been able to connect in the ways that we have,” Shunkwiler explained.

Several resources are available for those who are struggling.

Shunkwiler added, “Traditional psychotherapy where you sit down and talk over your problems with a provider. If it’s a chemical imbalance in your brain, you might work with a medical provider or doctor to alleviate some of those challenges. There’s also some non-traditional ways-- things like exercise and yoga.”

