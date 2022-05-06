Your Photos
Pleasant temperatures and unsettled weather next week

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 5-6-22
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
What seems like a forever winter has finally changed over to spring with pleasant temperatures in the 70s and 80s expected throughout next week despite an unsettled weather pattern bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area.

Temperatures have been well below average for the majority of this spring season. This is finally changing with a new weather pattern setting up, bringing in warmer than average temperatures along with showers and thunderstorms mixed in throughout next week.

The weather pattern above our heads will support average to warmer than average for much of the east-central to eastern portions of the United States. This finally includes portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Despite this upper weather pattern setting up, favoring warmer temperatures for the area, the pattern at the surface favors unsettled weather in the area. Showers and thunderstorms will hold off until after 12 am Sunday morning.

This means we get to enjoy quiet and sunny conditions with pleasant temperatures today and Saturday. We are expecting highs in the low 70s both days as winds increase up to 25 mph possible by Saturday afternoon.

As showers and thunderstorms move in overnight Saturday into Sunday, temperatures will drop into the low 60s by Sunday afternoon. Following the mild drop in temperatures on Sunday, warmer air will move into the area along with moisture (humidity).

The warmer air mixed with the humidity will lead to warm and muggy conditions next week as highs are expected to hover in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. The heat and humidity will also affect thunderstorms in the area, potentially strengthing them. We are keeping a close eye on the potential thunderstorms we could see Monday and Tuesday morning. As of today, there is a chance for strong to severe storms to develop in portions of southern/southeastern Minnesota and northern/northeastern Iowa Monday into Tuesday. We will continue to monitor this weather pattern and these thunderstorms as the system moves closer.

Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

