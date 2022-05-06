Your Photos
Police seize nearly 150 pounds of marijuana after pursuit ends in crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating an incident from earlier this week that ended in an arrest and them finding several pounds of drugs.

KCBD reports troopers attempted to stop an SUV on Thursday afternoon for a traffic violation on a highway in Lubbock, Texas. The vehicle initially stopped, but officials said when a trooper approached, it took off.

Law enforcement agencies followed the vehicle until it crashed into a Jeep at a local intersection. Troopers said three people then jumped out of the car, but they were able to arrest one of the occupants.

Authorities said they found nearly 150 pounds of marijuana connected to the incident.

Texas troopers, Lubbock police and Lubbock County sheriff’s deputies report they continue to search for the two other people who left the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

