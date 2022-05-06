Your Photos
Total Motors makes donation to Le Mars Fire Rescue for a new grass fire truck

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A Siouxland business wanted to jump in and support our first responders who are on the front lines keeping our communities safe.

Total Motors in Le Mars, Iowa, donated $20,000 to Le Mars Fire Rescue to support their fundraising efforts for a new grass fire pickup truck.

Total Motors was also the company that was able to source a new brand Chevy Silverado truck, at a discounted price, which Le Mars Fire Rescue will fix up with gear to become a grass fire pickup.

The company presented the check, and pickup, to Le Mars Fire Rescue on Thursday morning along with community members, the Le Mars City Council, and the mayor of Le Mars.

Total Motors says it saw the post about the fundraiser on Facebook, and knew it wanted to help.

“We look at our firefighters, they serve six towns around us. And so they’re not just Le Mars, and they’re all volunteers. And so we really need to help support, not only through just personal support, but financial support where we can and that’s, that’s mainly why we want to help do what we could with our fire department,” said Mitch Christoffel, Total Motors General Manager.

Le Mars Fire Rescue says these grass fire pickup trucks are very valuable to getting into locations where a normal tanker truck might get stuck.

First responders are grateful for the support from the community.

“Around here, people step up and help each other instead of saying, ‘That’s not my problem.’ And we see it time and time again, no matter what fundraiser it is for, what benefit auction, what whatever. People around here help each other out. And we take care of people 24/7, 365 days a year, but they take care of us when we need it too and it’s greatly greatly appreciated,” said David Schipper, Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief.

Le Mars Fire Rescue will continue to fundraise for more parts like a pump, hoses, nozzels, radio, and lights.

According to a Le Mars Fire Rescue Facebook post, those interested in donating towards the cause can send a check or money to Le Mars Fire Rescue at PO Box 35, Le Mars, IA 51031. All donations are tax-deductible as Le Mars Fire Rescue is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

