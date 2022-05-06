Your Photos
Uniquely Abled Academy provides training for individuals with autism

By Michael McShane
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is is offering a unique program to provide individuals with autism training needed to prepare for a career in the high demand machining profession.

The Uniquely Abled Academy will be offered at SCC’s North Mankato Campus from June 6 to Aug. 26 and will train students on how to become a computer numerical control operator.

Participants will learn CNC skills alongside like-minded peers in the 12 week program and will provide job placement support.

Participants will have the opportunity to test for industry-recognized credentials and can also choose to continue on in SCC’s Machine Tool Technology diploma program.

The Uniquely Abled Academy is free to all qualifying applicants.

All qualified individuals are encouraged to apply by May 13 at southcentral.edu/uaa.

