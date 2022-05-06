UW-Superior fends off elimination, advances to UMAC championship matchup

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The top seed UW-Superior softball team has advanced to championship Saturday of the UMAC Tournament with a pair of elimination game wins on Friday.

They took down Northwestern 3-1 in their first game, and erupted for 9 runs to blow out Minnesota Morris in their second game.

The Yellowjackets advance to take on Bethany Lutheran for the UMAC title on Saturday afternoon. UW-Superior will need to win twice to claim the title.

For the full UMAC Softball Championship schedule, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.