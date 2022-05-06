UW-Superior fends off elimination, advances to UMAC championship matchup
Published: May. 6, 2022
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The top seed UW-Superior softball team has advanced to championship Saturday of the UMAC Tournament with a pair of elimination game wins on Friday.
They took down Northwestern 3-1 in their first game, and erupted for 9 runs to blow out Minnesota Morris in their second game.
The Yellowjackets advance to take on Bethany Lutheran for the UMAC title on Saturday afternoon. UW-Superior will need to win twice to claim the title.
