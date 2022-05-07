American Red Cross hosting blood drive with VINE, seeking summer donors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Summer is right around the corner, and the American Red Cross is calling on blood donors to maintain a stable blood supply throughout the season.

The nonprofit said it usually sees a shortage each summer after schools let out and families leave for vacations.

Despite this, there is a constant need for lifesaving blood transfusions.

There’s no substitution for blood or a way to manufacture it; it must be donated.

Anyone is encouraged to give, especially those with Type O blood types.

“For some patients that need blood, you’re giving them another birthday, or another holiday or just some special time with their family. You’re providing the blood that they need,” said Leah Pockrandt, Executive Director at the American Red Cross of Southwest Minnesota.

The Red Cross in Mankato recently relocated to the VINE Faith and Action building on East Hickory Street.

The organizations are teaming up to host a blood drive next week where donors are welcome to tour the new facility.

“The American Red Cross is a tenant here in our building on the fourth floor, so it made perfect sense for us to partner together and offer a blood drive here in our building. We do have hundreds of people who are walking through our door everyday, and we always encourage more to come as well,” stated Paige Schuette, Marketing and Communications Manager at VINE.

The drive will be held on Friday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Riverview Gathering Room.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: vinemankato to schedule an appointment.

