Area tracksters compete in Sentinel Relays Track & Field Invitational

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of teams were in Fairmont Friday for the Sentinel Relays Track and Field Invitational.

Fairmont’s own Ellie Hernes captured first-place finishes by soaring over 5-2 in the high jump, 16-06 in the long jump and 36.03 in the triple jump.

A close race between runners repping Fairmont and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet, but it’s stand-out distance runner Laura Thompson crossing the finish line first with a time of 5:13.

In the 300-meter hurdles, LCWM-Nicollet’s Miles Flack came into the straightaway with the lead and hung on to finish first with a time of 40.67.

For 2A, Fairmont girls won with 195 points and the boys captured 1st with 162 points.

1A North Union took the crown for the girls with 120 points and River Valley won by 2 points over Mt. Lake Area-Comfrey 113 to 111.

