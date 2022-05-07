Fairmont 5 Theater reopening its doors

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Once upon a time residents in Fairmont had to go to a neighboring town to catch one of the new blockbusters on the big screen, now that is about to change.

”A great experience, a good time and a great evening with friends,” Fairmont 5 Theater co-owner Thomas Struthers said.

After more than two years Fairmont is getting an operational movie theater back.

Struthers is hoping that bringing the cinema back has more underlying benefits.

“So, hopefully, we can do that here and bring more and more businesses to the area.”

Soon enough residents will be able to walk into Fairmont 5 Theater to enjoy new movies and some freshly-popped popcorn.

Rob Mayer, co-owner of the Fairmont 5 Theater, says bringing life back to the theater has been a long process, especially with all the shortages and backorders.

“In some of those cases, we are looking at 20 weekly times to get some of those things. We have two theaters operational, we have coke in the coke machine. So, that is a good thing and the popcorn machine works.”

It started with general cleaning of the building; carpets, floors, walls and seats. The biggest addition will be reclining seats to bring a modern feel to the facility.

“We are working on trying to do tier seating, so it is not just going to be the sloped floor. It will be a stair-step floor,” Struthers said.

Mayer and Struthers plan to open one or two theaters to get people in the seats, enjoying all the new blockbusters on the big screen.

Now Fairmont residents will not have to take a road trip to see movies again.

“We even had a police officer stop by here a little bit ago, and he was excited. So people know about it and we are happy to see the reception,” Mayer said.

