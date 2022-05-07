Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State can’t stop Winona State’s offense

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The NSIC Softball Tournament continued in Rochester Friday, where No. 14 Minnesota State squared off against Winona State.

The Warriors would go on to win 8-2.

Facing elimination, the Mavericks turned around to play Minnesota Duluth, where MSU edged out the Bulldogs 3-2 to advance to the final day of the tourney against Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota State vs. Winona State
Cam Kline delivers a pitch.
Minnesota State splits series with Augustana
The young Cougars' lineup impressed to shut out New Ulm 9-0.
Stangl pitches complete-game shutout as East takes down New Ulm
.
Area tracksters compete in Sentinel Relays Track & Field Invitational