Minnesota State can’t stop Winona State’s offense
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The NSIC Softball Tournament continued in Rochester Friday, where No. 14 Minnesota State squared off against Winona State.
The Warriors would go on to win 8-2.
Facing elimination, the Mavericks turned around to play Minnesota Duluth, where MSU edged out the Bulldogs 3-2 to advance to the final day of the tourney against Sioux Falls.
