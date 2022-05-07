Minnesota State can’t stop Winona State’s offense

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The NSIC Softball Tournament continued in Rochester Friday, where No. 14 Minnesota State squared off against Winona State.

The Warriors would go on to win 8-2.

Facing elimination, the Mavericks turned around to play Minnesota Duluth, where MSU edged out the Bulldogs 3-2 to advance to the final day of the tourney against Sioux Falls.

