MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU baseball team played host to Augustana for a doubleheader Friday.

MSU wins game one by a final of 6-2.

Cam Kline picked up the win in the contest.

The Minnesota State comeback in game two of the doubleheader wasn’t enough, as Augustana would go on to win 7-6.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.