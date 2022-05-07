Pick of the Litter: Chica

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Chica.

Chica is a female adult dog who loves to be around people.

She would be the perfect snuggle buddy to spend the night on the couch or lie around with the house with you.

Chica loves to play fetch with her hamburger squeaky toy, she knows how to sit pretty with some treat incentives and loves to go on walks outside.

Anyone interested in adopting Chica is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.