Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Pick of the Litter: Chica

This week's Pick of the Litter is Chica.
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Chica.

Chica is a female adult dog who loves to be around people.

She would be the perfect snuggle buddy to spend the night on the couch or lie around with the house with you.

Chica loves to play fetch with her hamburger squeaky toy, she knows how to sit pretty with some treat incentives and loves to go on walks outside.

Anyone interested in adopting Chica is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

Pick of the Litter: Chica
Dog from Mending Spirits Animal Rescue in Mankato, Minn.
National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day: What you should consider before adopting
Pick of the Litter: Grubby
Pick of the Litter: Grubby
Pick of the Litter: King Lennox
Pick of the Litter: King Lennox