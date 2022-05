MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East softball team shutout the New Ulm Eagles 9-0, Friday evening, at Mankato East Thomas Fields.

The Cougars saw a complete-game shutout from freshman Kylinn Stangl. Stangl and Peyton Stevermer each recorded three RBI apiece.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.