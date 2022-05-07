Thunderstorm Chances Early Sunday & Late Monday

Sunny and mild conditions today will give way to more clouds and the potential for showers or storms heading into Sunday.

We’ll have the chance for a few showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon Sunday. The activity should be in a weakening state and primarily northwest of I-90. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s for Mother’s Day.

Much warmer and more humid conditions are expected next week with scattered storms possible at times. A few storms could become strong to severe late Monday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.