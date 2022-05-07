Thunderstorm Chances Early Sunday & Late Monday
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunny and mild conditions today will give way to more clouds and the potential for showers or storms heading into Sunday.
We’ll have the chance for a few showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon Sunday. The activity should be in a weakening state and primarily northwest of I-90. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s for Mother’s Day.
Much warmer and more humid conditions are expected next week with scattered storms possible at times. A few storms could become strong to severe late Monday.
