Mankato florists see business bloom on Mother’s Day weekend

Flowers at Drummers Garden Center and Floral in Mankato, Minn.
Flowers at Drummers Garden Center and Floral in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday was a busy day for florists like Drummers Garden Center and Floral.

Hundreds of Mother’s Day shoppers stopped in to make last-minute purchases.

Staff said the holiday is always a busy weekend for the store, but this year saw even bigger crowds due to the recent arrival of warm weather.

“Right away this morning, there were quite a few dads and their kiddos, but I’ve also seen moms shopping on their own today, so maybe that’s the treat,” stated Landscape Designer Johanna George. “[Flowers] just make you feel good. The color is a sign that spring has arrived. I’m afraid we’re gonna jump right into summer, but flowers are such a feel-good thing. We use them to celebrate all occasions and especially Mother’s Day.”

