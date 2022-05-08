Mankato florists see business bloom on Mother’s Day weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday was a busy day for florists like Drummers Garden Center and Floral.

Hundreds of Mother’s Day shoppers stopped in to make last-minute purchases.

Staff said the holiday is always a busy weekend for the store, but this year saw even bigger crowds due to the recent arrival of warm weather.

“Right away this morning, there were quite a few dads and their kiddos, but I’ve also seen moms shopping on their own today, so maybe that’s the treat,” stated Landscape Designer Johanna George. “[Flowers] just make you feel good. The color is a sign that spring has arrived. I’m afraid we’re gonna jump right into summer, but flowers are such a feel-good thing. We use them to celebrate all occasions and especially Mother’s Day.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.