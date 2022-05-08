Your Photos
No. 14 MSU drops season finale to rival No. 18 Augustana

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 14th-ranked Minnesota State baseball team fell 7-2 to No. 18 Augustana, giving the Vikings the NSIC regular-season championship, Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks offered up 14 hits in the loss to close out the season 35-7 overall.

MSU will face Minnesota-Duluth in the opening round of the NSIC tournament beginning May 11 in Sioux Falls, N.D.

