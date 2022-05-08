University of Minnesota Police Department ask for public’s help locating missing student

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – State authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old University of Minnesota student reported missing Sunday morning. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent out an alert Sunday afternoon.

Austin Retterath was last seen near East River Road and Franklin Avenue. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, dark shorts and white shoes. Retterath is 6′02″, weighs about 160 pounds and has blonde hair.

Minnesota BCA is asking for the public's help in finding 19-year-old Austin Retterath. (FREE TO USE)

The University of Minnesota Police Department and BCA are concerned for his safety.

If you have any information on Retterath’s whereabouts, call UMPD at 612-624-2677.

