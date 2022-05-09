The AP Interview: BLM’s Patrisse Cullors denies wrongdoing

LOS ANGELES, Calif.. (KEYC) - In an exclusive interview, Patrisse Cullors, the former leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, tells The Associated Press that neither she nor anyone else in leadership has misused millions of dollars in donations.

Cullors is offering insights into the growing pains of an organization that went from an idea to a global brand.

The interview happened on the heels of renewed controversy over her leadership of the BLM foundation, following a report that the foundation had paid $6 million for a Los Angeles compound in 2020.

