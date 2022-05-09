Your Photos
UPDATE: Man, 70, dead, suspect in custody identified in shooting near Byron

By Megan Zemple
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: A 70-year-old man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Byron, Minnesota and the suspect in custody has been identified.

According to OCSO, William Shillingford, 31, of Kasson, was caught less than a half-mile from the scene.

Shillingford is charged with second-degree murder and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Authorities do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family who have lost their loved one in this tragedy,” Captain James Schueller with OCSO said.

No word on a motive at this time.

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Byron late Sunday night.

According to OSCO, deputies were responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township around 10:44 p.m. Sunday night.

A suspicious vehicle had arrived on the caller’s property and a male family member had gone out to investigate.

Upon doing so, he was reportedly shot at least once in the upper body area by an unknown suspect.

According to OSCO, the suspect then fled the scene on foot and deputies set up a perimeter and to search for the suspect.

The Rochester Police Department, Kasson Police, Department K9, Goodhue County Sheriff K9, and Minnesota State Patrol arrived on scene to assist. Byron Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded.

Authorities said a gun was found nearby in an unoccupied structure. After further search and tracking, a suspect was then located and taken into custody without any further issue.

Although the victim who was shot received immediate medical care, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has been requested to assist with the investigation. The OSCO said it’s confident that the suspect is in custody and that there is no further threat to the public.

