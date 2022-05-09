BCHS seeks volunteers for A Volunteer Open House

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is searching for volunteers for an open house.

A Volunteer Open House on Thurs., May 19, in the Museum Annex from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. This event is for all BCHS Volunteers and those interested in learning about volunteer opportunities.

Because of the donated time and talent of volunteers, the BCHS is able to provide a variety of public programs and services.

Coffee and rolls will be served.

