A busy week of weather ahead

After a couple days of springlike weather, we are going to be blasted straight into summer. This week will bring heat and humidity, heavy rain with the possibility of flash flooding and the potential for severe weather. This will definitely be a week to pay attention! Check your sump pumps to be sure they’re ready to rock; be sure to have a means of getting weather warnings and alerts, and make sure you and your family know what to do when severe weather happens.

The rest of today will be warm, very windy and humid with gradual clearing. Thunderstorms are likely to the north and east of the Mankato area and some could be strong to severe. We are tracking a front that will pass late this afternoon into this evening and, as it does, the humidity will drop quickly. Due to the wind and falling humidity, the fire danger risk will be elevated across southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa later this afternoon.

Tonight and tomorrow will be pleasant. Wind will decrease this evening and temperatures will drop into the mid 50s overnight. Tuesday will be sunny and not windy with high temps in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. An extreme influx of moisture will lead to thunderstorms that have the potential to produce very heavy rainfall that could cause localized flash flooding late Wednesday, Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Locally heavy rainfall amounts of several inches will be possible with some individual thunderstorms. While a couple of severe storms are possible during this time frame, the most significant threat will be the potential for heavy rain.

Thursday will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing back into the 90s and heat index values soaring into the mid to upper 90s. Once again, strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday and Thursday night.

Our weather will calm down and cool down by the weekend. As of now, I think high temps will drop into the mid to upper 70s by Friday and Saturday. Sunday will bring a chance of scattered showers with even cooler high temps in the 60s.

This could be a very busy week of weather across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Weather Team will be on duty 24/7 to let you know what’s going on. Be sure to have a means of getting weather warnings and alerts and make sure you and your loved ones know what to do if and when severe weather happens.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.