Hwy 19 from Hwy 169 to Henderson open to traffic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Traffic is open to the public for those traveling to Henderson on Highway 19 from Highway 169.

Motorists are being advised that Highway 19 from Highway 169 to Henderson opened to traffic Sat. afternoon, May 7, after being closed since May 3 to repair erosion damage.

Additional work to complete repairs to the shoulder along Highway 19 are expected this week.

MnDOT is also reminding motorists to watch for roadway crews.

