Hwy 19 from Hwy 169 to Henderson open to traffic

Traffic is open to the public for those traveling to Henderson on Highway 19 from Highway 169.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Traffic is open to the public for those traveling to Henderson on Highway 19 from Highway 169.

Motorists are being advised that Highway 19 from Highway 169 to Henderson opened to traffic Sat. afternoon, May 7, after being closed since May 3 to repair erosion damage.

Additional work to complete repairs to the shoulder along Highway 19 are expected this week.

MnDOT is also reminding motorists to watch for roadway crews.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

A cloudy morning with a few showers and thunderstorms will break apart leading to a hot and...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 5-9-22
