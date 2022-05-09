New businesses thriving in the Fairmont area

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -New businesses are popping up in Fairmont, and the city of lakes economy is booming.

”It’s great to see all of the new businesses that are coming into downtown or even existing businesses that have expanded what they are offering,” city administrator of Fairmont Cathy Reynolds said.

Fairmont Downtown Plaza has shown resilience throughout the years and is coming back more vibrant than ever.

Especially with the pandemic hitting these small businesses hard.

“They have fought back with everything and they have said no, we are going to come back and for many of them we are going to come back. We are going to come back just as strong if not stronger than we were before,” Reynolds explained.

Take Indulge Salon and Spa for example, they have been in business for over 15 years and now they are bringing something dynamic with Indulge & Co.

Which offers the full spa experience from message therapy, reiki, cocoon fitness pod, a salt room, and they are even teaming up with The Aesthetic Loft.

“Blue Earth, the surrounding area coming to Mankato. We knew there was a need that we couldn’t fulfill unless we came to Fairmont. So, that was the biggest reason we came here was to meet the needs of the beautiful women in the Fairmont area,” registered nurse at The Aesthetic Loft Tamara West stated.

The Aesthetic Loft offers everything from Botox to lip fillers, chemical peels, cheek fillers.

“Just that they don’t have to travel so far. I mean some ladies travel as all the way to Minneapolis to get these services done,” registered nurse at The Aesthetic Loft Lindsay Frerichs said.

Registered Nurses with the Aesthetic Loft, Tamera West and Lindsay Frerichs have some personal favorites when it comes to what they offer.

“A gal can leave here looking like dynamite, not that she didn’t look great before, but it’s just that vavoom you get with a lip filler.”

“Well, right now it is Botox. We will see what the future holds.”

With all the new businesses popping up, Downtown Fairmont is coming alive once again.

“It’s great to see. All of the vitality and life and the opportunity that is in Downtown Fairmont,” Reynolds explained.

Indulge and Co. is also working on opening a coffee shop in their facility as well which will have local Mankato coffee distributor; Beans Coffee Co.

To make an appointment for their various amenities visit Induldge and Co.’s Facebook page.

