Queen Elizabeth won’t attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a...
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse-drawn carriage, on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.(Source: AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.

The palace said in a statement Monday that the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that the 96-year-old monarch had “reluctantly” decided not to attend.

Prince Charles will read her speech, which sets out the government’s agenda for the coming parliamentary session. Prince William will also attend.

Elizabeth has attended only a handful of public events in recent months, though she continues to hold virtual audiences regularly.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

