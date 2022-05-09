Your Photos
Red Wing Woman Arrested for 2003 Death of Baby Found in Lake Pepin

Woman Also Identified Through DNA as Mother of Baby Found in Mississippi River in 1999
By Jared Dean
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT
RED WING, Minn. (KEYC) - The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced an arrest in the 2003 death of a newborn baby boy discovered deceased in Lake Pepin in 2003.

The woman, Jennifer Lynn Matter, 50, of Belvidere Township, was recently identified through DNA as the child’s mother. Goodhue County deputies and BCA agents took Matter into custody Monday morning at her Belvidere Township home without incident. She has been charged via complaint with Second Degree Murder – With Intent.

The baby boy was found dead on December 7, 2003, in Lake Pepin at the Methodist Campus Beach in Frontenac. A second child, a newborn baby girl was found dead on November 4, 1999, in the Lower Boat Harbor of the Mississippi River near Red Wing, was also determined through DNA to be Matter’s child.

While investigative efforts over the years did not lead to a suspect, a recent effort to learn about the babies’ parentage through genetic genealogy resulted in a lead that authorities say ultimately led investigators to Matter. Investigators obtained a court order to obtain a DNA sample from Matter and BCA forensic scientists confirmed the match to both children using Rapid DNA technology.

Matter is scheduled to appear in Goodhue County District Court on Tuesday.

