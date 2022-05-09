Search for missing Mankato woman continues 2 weeks after her disappearance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The search continues for a Mankato woman whose been missing for two weeks.

30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol, who goes by “Sunday,” went missing on April 25.

She was last seen by her family leaving their apartment on Hilltop Lane around 7 p.m.

“Every day I wake up and there’s no news, but we still have to keep going,” Chuol’s sister, Ny, stated. “We still have to keep searching, and we still need to do what we have to do to get her home.”

Mankato Department of Public Safety said Chuol left in an Uber.

Her financial records show she took several trips that night: one to Lion’s Lake, another to Lake Street near Spring Lake Park and a third from a nearby Speedway gas station to Casey’s in Eagle Lake.

“We interviewed the Uber drivers, and that particular driver that brought her out to Eagle Lake said that she was actually looking for Eagle Lake, the lake itself, not the town,” explained Mankato Department of Public Safety Commander of Strategic Response Chris Baukol. “The driver didn’t know where the access was and she had then said, according to him, just drop me off at the Casey’s.”

Nyawuor James Chuol was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, in Mankato, Minn. She was wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. Chuol is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 911 or (507) 387-8744. (Facebook/Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office)

Images captured on surveillance show Chuol in the parking lot, but she never entered the store.

Authorities said it appears she walked across the highway in unreleased footage.

“You can see an image that appears to go up onto Highway 14, and it appears to cross over and it’s difficult to say with 100% certainty that it’s her, but we certainly believe that it is based on the timing and everything,” Baukol added.

Chuol’s cellphone went offline an hour later.

It last pinged off a tower in Madison Lake pointed in the direction of the body of water.

Investigators don’t suspect foul play, and they have yet to determine what Chuol’s state of mind was at the time.

Her sister said she was struggling with her mental health.

The family is ramping up search efforts this week, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is stepping in to help.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to her whereabouts.

“I think about the day that I’m going to see her, and I think just how lovely that day will be,” Ny mentioned.

Chuol is a Black woman, about 5′ 9″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744 or call 911.

