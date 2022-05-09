Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Summer like temperatures make an appearance this week

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Following what seemed like a never-ending winter, summer-like temperatures make their first appearance in the area this week with highs in the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

The current weather pattern above our heads in the upper atmosphere has a ridge above the Mississippi Valley area. A ridge is a feature that favors warmer temperatures, sometimes warmer than average. This particular setup in the upper atmosphere is the reason we are seeing not only warm temperatures but above average, summer-like temperatures.

Temperatures may rise into the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday with the remainder of the extended forecast seeing 70s and 80s.

Despite the warmer temperatures moving into the area, there is also an unsettled weather pattern moving in bringing in a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout this week and next week.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the western half of the area through the morning hours today with showers and thunderstorms in the far eastern half of the state later this evening. Some of these thunderstorms may be strong and/or severe so we will continue to keep an eye on them despite them not being directly in the area as there is a chance they could move into the area. As of this morning, most of the showers and thunderstorms will stick to the eastern and western borders of the state.

Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible again on Wednesday as temperatures rise into the low 90s by Wednesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms may continue into Thursday. A severe risk may be issued for portions of the western half of the state on Thursday afternoon.

The remainder of the week will see summer-like temperatures in the 70s and 80s continue into this weekend with a nice mix of sunshine, showers, and thunderstorms possible.

Temperatures by the middle of next week will gradually cool down to near seasonal with highs in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD Weather 5822
The heat is on
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD Weather 5822
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD Weather 5822
tc2 5722
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 5722
tc 5722
KEYC News Now at 6 Saturday Weather 5722