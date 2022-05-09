Summer like temperatures make an appearance this week

Following what seemed like a never-ending winter, summer-like temperatures make their first appearance in the area this week with highs in the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

The current weather pattern above our heads in the upper atmosphere has a ridge above the Mississippi Valley area. A ridge is a feature that favors warmer temperatures, sometimes warmer than average. This particular setup in the upper atmosphere is the reason we are seeing not only warm temperatures but above average, summer-like temperatures.

Temperatures may rise into the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday with the remainder of the extended forecast seeing 70s and 80s.

Despite the warmer temperatures moving into the area, there is also an unsettled weather pattern moving in bringing in a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout this week and next week.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the western half of the area through the morning hours today with showers and thunderstorms in the far eastern half of the state later this evening. Some of these thunderstorms may be strong and/or severe so we will continue to keep an eye on them despite them not being directly in the area as there is a chance they could move into the area. As of this morning, most of the showers and thunderstorms will stick to the eastern and western borders of the state.

Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible again on Wednesday as temperatures rise into the low 90s by Wednesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms may continue into Thursday. A severe risk may be issued for portions of the western half of the state on Thursday afternoon.

The remainder of the week will see summer-like temperatures in the 70s and 80s continue into this weekend with a nice mix of sunshine, showers, and thunderstorms possible.

Temperatures by the middle of next week will gradually cool down to near seasonal with highs in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s.

