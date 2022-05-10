Your Photos
$1.5M bail for Minnesota woman accused in deaths of 2 babies

This undated photo provided by the Goodhue County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office shows Jennifer...
This undated photo provided by the Goodhue County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office shows Jennifer Matter. Matter has been arrested and charged in the death of her newborn who was abandoned at a lake nearly 20 years earlier, and in a criminal complaint acknowledged abandoning another newborn whose body was found in the Mississippi River years earlier, state and local officials said Monday, May 9, 2022.(Goodhue County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RED WING, Minn. (AP) — Unconditional bail has been set at $1.5 million for the Minnesota woman charged with leaving her newborn son to die beside a lake nearly 20 years ago.

Authorities say Jennifer Matter also abandoned another infant in the Mississippi River years earlier. Matter appeared in court in via video Tuesday on second-degree murder charges in the 2003 death of the newborn boy whose body was found in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin.

According to authorities, DNA evidence proves that along with the death of the newborn boy, Matter is responsible for the death of an infant girl found in the Mississippi River in 1999. Charges have not been filed in that case.

