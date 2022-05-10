Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

AT&T customers in North Dakota, Minnesota easier to find in emergencies

Fargo is one of the first cities to get a 911 upgrade.
Fargo is one of the first cities to get a 911 upgrade.(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Available today, Fargo is one of the first cities to get a 911 upgrade that uses GPS instead of cell towers to give a more precise location for AT&T customers who call 911 from a mobile device. It makes it easier for emergency services to find and send help to wireless 911 callers.

80% of 911 calls today are made from mobile devices – so this technology fills a significant need. The technology helps narrow down location of a wireless caller from several miles (based on cell towers) to within the width of a football field (about 55 yards). Prior to this launch, wireless 9-1-1 calls were routed based on the location of cell towers, which can cover up to a 10-mile radius, which can cause delays in emergency response.

The program is being rolled out in North Dakota and Minnesota, as well as Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Guam. Additional regions will be rolled out over the next several weeks. The nationwide rollout is scheduled to be completed by the end of June.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

Northwest Wisconsin man returns to Ukraine with donated humanitarian aid
Northwest Wisconsin man returns to Ukraine with donated humanitarian aid
The vision for Iowa's Field of Dreams movie site is getting bigger.
Nonprofit proposing additional $50 million expansion to Field of Dreams
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
Rodanthe home falls into Atlantic Ocean
Rodanthe home falls in ocean
Michael Lang trial underway
Day 1 of Michael Lang witness testimony wraps up