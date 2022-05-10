Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle in Mason City

Bicycle accident
Bicycle accident(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A bicyclist in Mason City was injured early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

According to Mason City Police Department, officers responded to a personal injury collision at approximately 3:02 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Federal Avenue.

Bicycle crash
Bicycle crash(KTTC)

Upon arrival, officers found that a northbound bicyclist had been struck by a northbound vehicle in the northbound lanes.

The bicyclist was transported with injuries to MercyOne North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Department. The condition of the bicyclist is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Iowa State Patrol was called in to assist with the investigation of the collision. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

Northwest Wisconsin man returns to Ukraine with donated humanitarian aid
Northwest Wisconsin man returns to Ukraine with donated humanitarian aid
The vision for Iowa's Field of Dreams movie site is getting bigger.
Nonprofit proposing additional $50 million expansion to Field of Dreams
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
Rodanthe home falls into Atlantic Ocean
Rodanthe home falls in ocean
Michael Lang trial underway
Day 1 of Michael Lang witness testimony wraps up