Bobcat will locate a new assembly plant in Rogers, MN

FILE - The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the...
FILE - The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the fourth quarter.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KEYC) - Bobcat Company has announced plans for a new assembly plant in Minnesota.

The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the fourth quarter.

Bobcat will hire more than 100 people for the new plant, the company’s third location in Minnesota.

It also has a manufacturing facility in Litchfield, where it recently invested in a $26 million expansion, and an office in downtown Minneapolis.

Bobcat said it will initially concentrate on hiring material handlers, assemblers and warehouse associates for both first and second shifts.

