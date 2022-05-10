Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Dodge County Wind Project met with contention from landowners

Dodge County Wind Project meeting
Dodge County Wind Project meeting(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – An energy company is looking to build a wind farm and additional facilities in Dodge, Steele and Mower county to increase renewable energy.

Tuesday, The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and the Minnesota Department of Commerce hosted a public information meeting in Kasson to share a bit more information on the project. it’s called the Dodge County Wind Project.

The project would bring 260 megawatts of clean, renewable energy to the area. The wind farm would be built just south of Claremont and span more than 27 miles of land.

The Dodge County Wind project director says the wind farm would benefit the community, bringing in about $400 million in investments in the counties.

“Project construction will support directly approximately 400 construction jobs employed by the project during construction. During operations it is expected that the project will generate between $970,000 and $1,180,000 in annual production taxes that will go to the counties,” NextEra Energy Resources project director Mark Lennox said.

But despite the money and jobs that could be brought in, some community members who own land around the potential construction site are concerned for land and wildlife preservation in the area.

“Southern Minnesota and specifically Dodge, Mower and Fillmore county has fatigued from these windmills. It’s time to create renewable energy where it’s consumed the most. Move it in to the city, mandate that new homes and businesses in large metro areas with millions upon millions of acres of rooftops have solar panels on their roofs,” Aaron Tempel, who owns 160 acres of wetland near the proposed project site, said.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

Northwest Wisconsin man returns to Ukraine with donated humanitarian aid
Northwest Wisconsin man returns to Ukraine with donated humanitarian aid
The vision for Iowa's Field of Dreams movie site is getting bigger.
Nonprofit proposing additional $50 million expansion to Field of Dreams
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
Rodanthe home falls into Atlantic Ocean
Rodanthe home falls in ocean
Michael Lang trial underway
Day 1 of Michael Lang witness testimony wraps up