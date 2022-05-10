Driver suffers serious injuries after crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash just outside of Rochester.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Scott Tukua, 40, of Rochester, was driving near 18th Avenue and Crimson Ridge Drive Northwest when he went into a ditch, drove across a field, and crashed into some trees in someone’s backyard in the 5900 block of 13th Avenue Northwest.

Deputies said Tukua had a medical reaction.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys with serious injuries to his head and neck.

OCSO said Tukua was the only person involved in this incident.

