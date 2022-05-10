Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Driver suffers serious injuries after crash

Car crash into a back yard.
Car crash into a back yard.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash just outside of Rochester.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Scott Tukua, 40, of Rochester, was driving near 18th Avenue and Crimson Ridge Drive Northwest when he went into a ditch, drove across a field, and crashed into some trees in someone’s backyard in the 5900 block of 13th Avenue Northwest.

Deputies said Tukua had a medical reaction.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic St. Marys with serious injuries to his head and neck.

OCSO said Tukua was the only person involved in this incident.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

Northwest Wisconsin man returns to Ukraine with donated humanitarian aid
Northwest Wisconsin man returns to Ukraine with donated humanitarian aid
The vision for Iowa's Field of Dreams movie site is getting bigger.
Nonprofit proposing additional $50 million expansion to Field of Dreams
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
Rodanthe home falls into Atlantic Ocean
Rodanthe home falls in ocean
Michael Lang trial underway
Day 1 of Michael Lang witness testimony wraps up