Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Fairmont man has been found dead at a roadside, next to a bicycle.

Fairmont Police Officers responded to the 500 block of N. Main St. in Fairmont for a welfare check on a man reportedly laying alongside the roadway next to a bicycle.

Officers found a 53-year-old male party unresponsive.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service was immediately called to assist at the location.

The man was found dead at the scene.

Based on an investigation, the incident appeared to be consistent with a medical issue the man had.

There are no concerns of foul play or for the safety of the general public. The name of the male party has not been released, pending notification of family members.

The incident will remain under investigation until a final cause of death is determined.

