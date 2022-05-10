Gov. Walz signs veterans bill Into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Governor Tim Walz signed into law a bill specifically aimed at veterans.

The comprehensive veterans bill will push the state toward ending and preventing veteran homelessness, provide service bonuses to veterans and Gold Star families, and fund veterans homes and veterans cemeteries.

“This bill makes good on our duty to protect and support our veterans during and after their service – and it demonstrates that we can come together in a bipartisan way to honor the sacrifices of our veterans and their families,” said Governor Walz. “As a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, this is a bill that’s close to my heart. I know that this is going to have a real impact for our veterans and I’m proud to sign it into law.”

The bill also includes funding for enlistment incentives for Service Members in the Minnesota National Guard.

