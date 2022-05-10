Hot & humid with severe storms, heavy rain

The next couple of days will be hot and humid with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s tomorrow and then into the low to mid 90s on Thursday. After the storms roll out late Thursday night, cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 70s. We do get a break from the wind today, it will be from the northeast at only about 10 to 15 mph. This evening will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the 60s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible after midnight, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday will be hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning and again in the afternoon and night. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with heat index values well into the 90s.The primary severe threat with the morning round of storms will be large hail. Storms that develop Wednesday afternoon and night will have the potential to produce large hail, damaging straight-line wind gusts and tornadoes. In addition to the severe threat, some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall amounts of several inches.

Thursday will be even hotter than Wednesday. High temps will climb into the low to mid 90s on Thursday afternoon, with heat index values reaching the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Thunderstorms are possible again late Thursday and especially Thursday night. Some storms could be severe with the main threat being large hail and damaging straight line wind; however, an isolated tornado or two is also possible.

We will shift to a cooler, drier pattern as we head into the weekend. Highs will drop back into the 70s on Friday and Saturday, with upper 60s likely by Sunday and Monday. While I don’t expect any significant, widespread rain, an isolated shower, thundershower or two will be possible at times throughout the weekend.

