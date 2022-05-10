Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

How genetic genealogy works to solve cold cases, used in recent Red Wing case

By Beret Leone
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Genealogy could be the future of solving cold cases around the country. Monday, another case solved with the help of consumer DNA testing companies.

”It’s sort of like a sudoku puzzle,” Parabon Chief Genealogist CeCe Moore said.

Moore spends her days making trees. Genetic family trees, that is.

“We’re able to get matches to cousins, second, fifth, sixth cousins and beyond,” she said. “And then use that information to reverse engineer the identity of the individual we’re trying to identify from that DNA.”

That’s how Moore and her team were able to help solve a nearly 20 year cold case in Red Wing. They’ve helped solve 210 law enforcement cases and helped thousands of people with unknown heritage, like adoptees, find answers as well.

“I think when we work on a case this sad, it’s a mixed feeling,” Moore said, referring to the Red Wing case arrest announced Monday morning.

The case took two years to solve, but not all cases are the same.

“Sometimes it can just take a few hours,” Moore said. “Maybe a day or two. And then other cases it can take years. It really just depends on who we have access to in the database.”

Parabon has access to GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNA databases. That’s because databases like AncestryDNA or 23andMe have terms of service that bar law enforcement’s use.

“Instead of working with 40 million people that have tested across the consumer DNA testing companies, we’re only dealing with two million. So, it can be very time consuming,” she said.

The most recent case in Red Wing may stir up memories from another cold case, with similar circumstances in southeastern Minnesota.

“In the Winona Baby Angel case, it would really depend if that baby has close enough cousins in the database,” Moore said. “It doesn’t have to be siblings. We can work with distant cousins.”

Moore added that where this type of genealogy work runs into issues is with families with immigrants.

Parabon must be hired by a third party. Justicedrive.org raised $10,000 in order for the Goodhue County case to be looked at.

“It is exciting to be able to demonstrate how powerful this tool is and how much hope and answers it can bring,” Moore said.

If you have used a consumer DNA service, like 23 and Me, you can download the raw DNA and upload it to Ged DAN for free. Moore said the more DNA is available to them, the more cases they’ll solve.

RELATED STORY: Digging Deeper: the Winona baby angel (kttc.com)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

How genetic genealogy works to solve cold cases, used in recent Red Wing case, Beret Leone...
How genetic genealogy works to solve cold cases, used in recent Red Wing case, Beret Leone Reports
Faribault wins 11-7.
Cougars fall to Falcons
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Faribault
South Central's Uniquely Abled Academy
South Central’s Uniquely Abled Academy is first in Minnesota