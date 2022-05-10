Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kasson-Mantorville fourth graders get inside look into healthcare industry

Immersive Experiences program
Immersive Experiences program(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Within the past two years, one in five healthcare workers left their positions, leaving the state of Minnesota with extreme shortages.

Tuesday, some Kasson-Mantorville fourth graders may have been inspired to join the healthcare industry at the school’s Immersive Experience program. Immersive Experience is a program where students get hands-on exposure to different industries.

Several companies set up booths at the school showing off the work they do and some of the tools and equipment they use.

Students went around to each booth and filled out their health passports to learn more about the jobs.

Kids got the chance to use a sonogram machine, practice their teeth cleaning skills and even got to hold some pig hearts.

Students say that even if they aren’t sure what sort of job they want in the future, interacting with these medical and healthcare workers makes them grateful for the work they do.

“I know it’s pretty important, because I know a lot of people out there have issues with their bones or just with their bodies themselves, and I know it’s important for people to help so they can actually do the things they’re supposed to do,” Kasson-Mantorville Fourth Grader Logan Mucha said.

“It helps you know what’s inside your body so you know what’s happening,” Kasson-Mantorville Fourth Grader Solomon McNamera said.

The medical and healthcare industry is the third immersive experience that Kasson-Mantorville fourth graders have attended. Before Tuesday, they also explored careers in engineering and art.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

Northwest Wisconsin man returns to Ukraine with donated humanitarian aid
Northwest Wisconsin man returns to Ukraine with donated humanitarian aid
The vision for Iowa's Field of Dreams movie site is getting bigger.
Nonprofit proposing additional $50 million expansion to Field of Dreams
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
Rodanthe home falls into Atlantic Ocean
Rodanthe home falls in ocean
Michael Lang trial underway
Day 1 of Michael Lang witness testimony wraps up