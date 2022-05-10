Keeping a pulse on the Boundary Waters; local advocates urge Minnesota leaders to protect clean water

ELY, MN-- A local group advocating to protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) let their voice be heard in St. Paul.

Tuesday, May 10, Boundary Waters supporters gathered virtually to take action and urge Minnesota’s elected leaders to protect clean water for future generations at the Minnesota State Capitol.

They call this day “Boundary Waters Day at the Capitol.”

Hundreds of supporters spoke with lawmakers stressing the importance of keeping our waters clean.

The group recently drafted a suite of laws designed to update policy and allow agencies to better serve the water and wilderness.

Group leaders are urging lawmakers to take immediate action.

“We are on the greatest of the Great Lakes and we have the Boundary Waters in our backyard here and we really need to protect it. People talk about critical resources, water is our most critical, most important natural resource that we have,” said Executive Dir. Friends of the Boundary Waters, Chris Knopf.

To join this group’s effort visit their Take Action page.

