Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Keeping a pulse on the Boundary Waters; local advocates urge Minnesota leaders to protect clean water

Protecting the wilderness: Forest Service to limit BWCA permits in 2022
Protecting the wilderness: Forest Service to limit BWCA permits in 2022(KBJR)
By Molly Wasche
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, MN-- A local group advocating to protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) let their voice be heard in St. Paul.

Tuesday, May 10, Boundary Waters supporters gathered virtually to take action and urge Minnesota’s elected leaders to protect clean water for future generations at the Minnesota State Capitol.

They call this day “Boundary Waters Day at the Capitol.”

Hundreds of supporters spoke with lawmakers stressing the importance of keeping our waters clean.

The group recently drafted a suite of laws designed to update policy and allow agencies to better serve the water and wilderness.

Group leaders are urging lawmakers to take immediate action.

“We are on the greatest of the Great Lakes and we have the Boundary Waters in our backyard here and we really need to protect it. People talk about critical resources, water is our most critical, most important natural resource that we have,” said Executive Dir. Friends of the Boundary Waters, Chris Knopf.

To join this group’s effort visit their Take Action page.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - Numerous first responders are at the scene of a plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Mankato Regional Airport
FILE - Jess Reedstrom is pictured in this undated family photo.
Estate sale aims to support North Mankato cancer patient, family
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato
Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

Latest News

Northwest Wisconsin man returns to Ukraine with donated humanitarian aid
Northwest Wisconsin man returns to Ukraine with donated humanitarian aid
The vision for Iowa's Field of Dreams movie site is getting bigger.
Nonprofit proposing additional $50 million expansion to Field of Dreams
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
50 year later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash
Rodanthe home falls into Atlantic Ocean
Rodanthe home falls in ocean
Michael Lang trial underway
Day 1 of Michael Lang witness testimony wraps up