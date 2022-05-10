Your Photos
Man found naked inside fire station bathroom after breaking in, firefighter says

Law enforcement sources say he was discovered naked in a bathroom.
By Allyson Blair and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – A 27-year-old is facing charges for breaking into a fire station in the middle of the night, according to police.

Hawaii News Now reported the man broke into the firehouse through a bathroom window while firefighters were asleep.

A firefighter told authorities he was woken up by a man wearing a Honolulu Fire Department T-shirt who had flipped on the lights inside the dorm.

Initially, the witness thought the 27-year-old was just another firefighter. But later, he found the man standing naked in front of a bathroom sink.

Bobby Lee, president of the Firefighters Union, told HNN it’s rare to have people break into a fire station “because obviously, we live there. We’re there 24/7.”

He called it a brazen crime, saying fire stations are generally very secure.

“As a whole, the security of the stations is pretty well taken care of,” Lee said. “We don’t leave our apparatus doors open if nobody’s on the apparatus floor.”

The 27-year-old was charged with second-degree unauthorized entry into a dwelling. He’s since been released on a $7,500 bail.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

