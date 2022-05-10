Your Photos
Mankato Family YMCA speaks on the importance of mental health

The Mankato Family YMCA is recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month by encouraging good mental health practices.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA is recognizing Mental Health Awareness Month by encouraging good mental health practices.

The YMCA is also encouraging the conversation about mental health.

The Y said that it’s important to take steps to improve one’s mental health, such as a healthy diet, exercise and rest, being mindful of one’s own feelings and emotions, connecting with others and reaching out for help when needed.

Mental health is how we think, feel and act. Normalizing the conversation around mental health helps us all get the support we need. #WeAllHaveMentalHealth #ForABetterU

Posted by Mankato Family YMCA on Thursday, May 5, 2022

”I don’t know why there is some shame behind it, because I feel like if we were talking about it more I think it would be a little bit more acceptable to talk about it, so I feel like we need to keep checking in with ourselves and checking in with others, and just making sure that we’re on an OK level,” said Stacy Jackson of the Mankato YMCA.

People struggling with mental health can visit National Suicide Prevention Hotline for resources or call 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741 for immediate help.

