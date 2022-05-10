Mankato Youth Place’s annual Block Party taking place Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Youth Place’s biggest fundraising event is right around the corner.

Block Party 2022 will be a casual evening filled with food, games and community.

The event will take place this Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center from 6pm-9pm.

They are working with nine different restaurants from Mankato, and live music by a local favorite, Ocho.

My Place is a nonprofit organization serving Mankato’s youth in the after-school and summer hours.

“We are so excited to be here in the community. We are in our fourth year of serving some of the most amazing kids. and we are only able to do that because of the generosity of the community, so thank you to everyone who has been involved in supporting us in the last four years and thank you to our sponsors,” said Erin Simmons, Executive Director of My Place/ Mankato Youth Place.

For more information about the event, visit the Mankato Youth Place’s annual Block Party’s website.

