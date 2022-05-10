MnDOT prescribed burn planned along Hwy 65, near Albert Lea

Your Photos
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, motorists on Hwy 65 near Albert Lea between Interstate 35 and the Iowa border may see smoke, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

MnDOT crews are conducting a prescribed burn,

Signs will alert motorists on Hwy 65 as they approach the burn area where there is the potential of smoke and should be attentive, watching for the burn crews, who are monitoring these efforts.

Prescribed burns are scheduled during optimal weather conditions to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Healthy roadside vegetation is necessary for preventing weed infestations, controlling erosion, protecting water quality, and keeping roadways safe.

Fire promotes tall native grasses and forbs that can trap blowing snow and can reduce drifting across the road. Native prairie vegetation is planted along highway right of way to reduce the amount of mowing needed.

While the burn season is nearly complete, motorists should continue to be alert for burning efforts in southeast Minnesota.

For more information visit MnDOT’s prescribed fire vegetation management program website.

