Mother accused of burning child’s feet as punishment for misbehaving

Alexis Powell, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with assault, criminal abuse, endangering...
Alexis Powell, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with assault, criminal abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor and wanton endangerment, authorities said. Photo Courtesy: Three Forks Regional Jail(Three Forks Regional Jail)
By Brandon Robinson and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A Kentucky mother is accused of punishing her child by burning her child’s feet.

WYMT reports Owsley County deputies responded to the home of 28-year-old Alexis Powell in April to investigate the possible abuse of a 4-year-old child.

Investigators determined the child suffered second- and third-degree burns to both feet as a part of the punishment.

The child was taken to a burn center in Ohio for treatment.

Authorities arrested Powell on Monday and charged her with assault, criminal abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor and wanton endangerment.

Powell was taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail, where she remains in custody, according to jail records.

