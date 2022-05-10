National Weather Service confirms tornado in Dunn County Monday

TOWN OF COLFAX (DUNN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities is confirming damage caused by a tornado in parts of Dunn County.

The NWS said that the path of damage begins slightly north of Interstate 94 near Rusk and continues northeast across Highway 40, then through Whitetail Golf Course south of Colfax.

Estimated wind speeds based on the damage are 80 to 90mph, which would rate as a low-end EF1 tornado. Radar analysis suggests the tornado occurred from 7:32 p.m. until 7:46 p.m. and traveled approximately 6.2 miles.

The NWS issued a tornado warning for parts of Dunn County at 7:25 p.m. Monday.

We've confirmed tornadic damage just north of I-94 near Rusk, WI. The damage continued to the NE through Whitetail Golf Course. Wind speeds were estimated at 80-90mph, or a low-end EF1 tornado. Radar suggests it occurred around 7:30PM along a path roughly 6 miles long.#WIwx pic.twitter.com/a0fkYsrtGt — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 10, 2022

Whitetail Golf Course lost over 100 trees as a result of the storm, according to the course’s owner.

No one has been reported injured due to the storms that crossed through in Dunn County.

In a release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which is located northwest of Dunn County, said that the NWS is working to confirm if storm damage in the county on Monday was caused by tornadoes. One person was hurt during two separate severe storm events in northwestern Wisconsin yesterday, according to the release, with widespread property damage. Wind and hail damaged farms, houses, businesses and vehicles, and power outages lasted for several hours after the storms.

The National Weather Service is also investigating a funnel cloud spotted about seven miles south of Eau Claire that observers said never reached the ground, as well as a report of a tornado that crossed Lake Pepin and into Wisconsin south of Stockholm. The storm system resulted in multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings being issued for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

NWS just confirmed an EF-1 tornado yesterday with top winds of 80-90mph in Dunn Co, Colfax area through Whitetail Golf Course, path just over 6miles long #skywarn13 #WIwx — Darren Maier (@weaumaier) May 10, 2022

Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax hit hard by last night's storm. 75-100 trees lost at holes 12 and 13. Hear from the course owner and superintendent on @WEAU13News later today. pic.twitter.com/8PYnPkBrwD — Bob Gallaher (@WEAUGallaher) May 10, 2022

A tornado damaged parts of Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax, Wis. on Monday, May 9, 2022. Over 100 trees were knocked down. (Bob Gallaher | WEAU)

