New Bob Dylan Center opens in Tulsa, OK

FILE I- In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. President Barack Obama will award Dylan a Medal of Freedom at the White House later this spring. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello | AP)
By Molly Wasche
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TULSA, OK-- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the new Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, OK.

The Bob Dylan Center was designed by Olson Kundig and houses and exhibits exclusive cultural treasures created and owned by Bob Dylan over seven decades.

These include handwritten lyric manuscripts to some of the world’s most treasured songs, previously unreleased recordings, never-before-seen film performances, rare and unseen photographs, visual art and other priceless items spanning Dylan’s unparalleled career as one of the world’s most important cultural figures.

The center is an extraordinary monument to the living legend born in Duluth just over 80 years ago.

There will be some gems for Northland locals fascinated by Dylan’s younger years on the Range, but the museum’s focus is on the recording and performing career Dylan launched after leaving Minnesota in the early 1960s.

So, why Tulsa? It’s also home to the Woody Guthrie Center.

Guthrie was a fellow American singer-songwriter and someone who Dylan says was influential to his career.

Dylan was born in Duluth and spent much of his early years in Hibbing.

For more information on the Bob Dylan Center, click here.

