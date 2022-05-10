Northwest Wisconsin man returns to Ukraine with donated humanitarian aid

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - An Iron County, Wisconsin, man has returned to Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid.

CBS 3 first introduced you to Shane Wyzlic in March when he traveled from Saxon, Wisconsin, to help refugees in Lviv, Ukraine.

About a month after returning to the United States, Wyzlic headed back again.

He flew out of Duluth International Airport Thursday.

This time in Ukraine, he will deliver 300 pounds of medical supplies.

He also has sets of body armor going to the frontlines in Donbas.

Wyzlic said it does not look like the conflict will end anytime soon, so he will continue making these trips as long as there is a need.

“If and when it does end, there’s obviously still a great need for support that’s going to have to be done,” Wyzlic said.

Those 300 pounds of medical supplies headed to Ukraine were donated by St. Luke’s Hospital.

Wyzlic reached out to the hospital to see if they wanted to donate.

As it turns out, they had extra supplies from their pandemic preparations, which they were able to send to Ukraine.

“St. Luke’s is honored to be able to help Shane’s efforts,” Andrea Scofield, St. Luke’s director of materials management, said. “We are a very strong partner with our community whether it’s local or global, and we are just very pleased and honored that he reached out to us and that we were able to support him.”

United Airlines donated the cargo space to transport the supplies.

Wyzlic flew to Warsaw before heading to Ukraine.

